Michael Jackson accusers detail road to ‘Leaving Neverland’

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck pose for a portrait to promote the film "Leaving Neverland" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Michael Jackson accusers Robson and Safechuck say that the Sundance Film Festival is first time they've ever felt public support for their allegations the King of Pop molested them. The documentary which premiered at the festival last month and will air on HBO in two parts on March 3 and 4, chronicles how their lives intersected with Jackson's. AP, File Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision