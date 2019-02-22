Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
