Marella Agnelli, widow of Fiat tycoon, dies at 91 in Turin

FILE - Giovanni Agnelli and his wife Marella Caracciolo are shown in this 1988 file photo. Italian state TV and news agency ANSA say Marella Agnelli, widow of Fiat tycoon Gianni Agnelli and a 20th-century symbol of elegant beauty and culture in Italy, has died at her family home in Turin, in the northern Piedmont region, at age 91. Alberto Ramella, File AP Photo