German arena cancels concert after R. Kelly charges

R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, after posting $100,000 bail, Monday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. The R&B star walked out of a Chicago jail Monday after posting $100,000 bail that will allow him to go free while awaiting trial on charges that he sexually abused four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. Chicago Sun-Times via AP Ashlee Rezin