Andre Previn, Oscar-winning composer, has died at 89

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2004 file photo, conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, Andre Previn, conducts the 15th symphony concert during the Lucerne Festival in the concert hall in Lucerne, Switzerland. Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, died in his Manhattan home, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was 89. (Urs FlueelerKEYSTONE via AP, File)