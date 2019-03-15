W.S. Merwin, prize-winning poet of nature, dies at 91

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2011 file photo, poet W.S. Merwin speaks to the Hawaii Conservation Conference in Honolulu. Merwin, a prolific and versatile master of modern poetry who evolved through a wide range of styles as he celebrated nature, condemned war and industrialism and reached for the elusive past, died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home in Hawaii. A Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. poet laureate, Merwin completed more than 20 books and ranked high in the pantheon for decades, from early works inspired by myths and legends to late meditations on age and time. Audrey McAvoy, File AP Photo