Pirro’s show not on Fox lineup, week after Omar comments

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, Jeanine Pirro attends the HBO Documentary Series premiere of "THE JINX: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," in New York. Fox News weekend host Pirro’s show didn’t air Saturday night, March 16, 2019, a week after her comments questioning U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar over her wearing a Muslim head covering. No explanation was given. AP, File Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision