This Columbia restaurant is one of the 5 best in the South, Southern Living says

One of the best restaurants in all of the South is located in downtown Columbia, according to the readers of Southern Living magazine.

Motor Supply Co. Bistro, known for its ever-changing menu of locally sourced and creatively crafted dishes, was voted the South’s No. 5 best restaurant in the magazine’s annual South’s Best survey.

“A newcomer to South’s Best survey winners, Motor Supply Company has been a fixture of Columbia’s downtown for 30 years,” Southern Living’s Hannah Hayes writes. “But it was in the early 2000s when server-turned-general manager Eddie Wales bought the restaurant and Executive Chef Wes Fulmer came to lead its kitchen that the focus turned toward South Carolina-sourced ingredients and a commitment to environmentally conscious operational practices.”

Motor Supply has long been recognized as one of Columbia’s finest restaurants. Behind owner Wales, chef Fulmer and head bartender Josh Streetman are lauded across South Carolina and beyond for their food and cocktail crafting.

Carolinas restaurants dominate Southern Living’s 2019 best-of list, ranking alongside Motor Supply: Chef & the Farmer of Kinston, N.C., (No. 3), Charleston’s Husk (No. 4) and Hominy Grill (No. 7) and Wilmington’s PinPoint Restaurant (No. 9). Commander’s Palace in New Orleans is the top-ranking restaurant on the list.

Motor Supply Co. Bistro is located at 920 Gervais St. in downtown Columbia’s Vista entertainment district.