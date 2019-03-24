3-day humanities festival in York County offers brewery tours, public art and more

York County residents and visitors starting Thursday can enjoy exhibits, documentaries and workshops celebrating local history and culture.

York County for the first time is hosting the three-day South Carolina Humanities Festival. Multiple events are planned Thursday through Saturday.

The annual festival has reached 19 South Carolina cities in its more than 20 years. Each festival draws from the host community’s history and culture.

“I am very happy that our 25th Annual South Carolina Humanities Festival is in York County. This area is one of our fastest growing areas in the state, with a rich history and a dynamic cultural community supported by outstanding educational institutions and arts organizations,” said Randy Akers, executive director of South Carolina Humanities. “The local resident and out of town visitor will enjoy getting to know what makes York County a special place in our state.”

Festival events include:





An opening reception featuring York County food trucks and local craft beer

An award-winning independent short film festival

A bicycle brewery tour in Rock Hill

A Rock Hill self-guided public art tour

Walking tours of African-American historical sites and a guided hike at Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill

18th Century Colonial Festival at Kings Mountain National Military Park in Blacksburg

Children’s Day on the farm at Historic Brattonsville

Young Adult Poetry Slam

Multiple stage productions, lectures and more

Visit York County partnered with multiple community organizations for the festival, including the African American Cultural Resource Association, Anne Springs Close Greenway, Arts Council of York County, Winthrop University, Culture and Heritage Museums and the Fort Mill History Museum.

For a full list of event dates, times and prices, go to visityorkcounty.com.



