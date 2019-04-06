Rock Hill festival ‘hops’ with craft beer, Mayor’s frogs

‘Jump those frogs!’: Scores of kids race frogs at Rock Hill annual springtime festival The sun was out and buckets of frogs were ready to race at the annual Come-See-Me Mayor's Frog Jump Saturday in Rock Hill. Kids clapped and stomped their feet at the bullfrogs as they hopped to the finish line. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The sun was out and buckets of frogs were ready to race at the annual Come-See-Me Mayor's Frog Jump Saturday in Rock Hill. Kids clapped and stomped their feet at the bullfrogs as they hopped to the finish line.

Little hands awaited large frogs, splashing around in buckets of cool water.

“Jumpers ready!” a man yelled on a microphone. “Jump those frogs!”

Children stomped and blew on the backs of the frogs to get them hopping to the finish line Saturday at the Mayor’s Frog Jump, as part of the Come-See-Me Festival at Winthrop Lake.

Down the hill, another competition was in full swing — the Cornhole Throwdown — as competitors scrutinized where their beanbags would land.

Around the corner, the smell of ribs, funnel cakes and other fair fare filled the air at Gourmet Gardens as children screamed on carnival rides. Craft beer lovers tasted local brews at Hops at the Park.

The Come-See-Me Festival continues Sunday at Glencairn Garden. Bring the kids out to hear a story with Mother Goose and enjoy ice cream sundaes at the next event — Sundaes with Glen and Mother Goose.

For details on the 10-day festival, visit comeseeme.org. The festival started Thursday and continues through Saturday, April 13.