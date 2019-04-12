Is your favorite brewery in SC, NC – or Westeros? Find it on ‘Game of Breweries’ map

‘Drink your way through York County’ with new app, brew trail Visit York County announced the YoCo Brew Trail, a new program designed to promote local breweries, ciders and bottle shops, at Legal Remedy Brewing in Rock Hill, South Carolina Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Visit York County announced the YoCo Brew Trail, a new program designed to promote local breweries, ciders and bottle shops, at Legal Remedy Brewing in Rock Hill, South Carolina Wednesday morning.

Do you have a favorite brewery in Rock Hill? How about in Westeros?

Ahead of the final season premiere of Game of Thrones Sunday night, one Charlotte brewery decided to map out Westeros — in local breweries.

In the Westeros brewery map, Rock Hill turns into Dorne, the land of House Martell — or the land that … *spoiler* … used to belong to House Martell.

Game of Thrones is the hugely popular HBO show, inspired by George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” books, that focuses on the warring families of Westeros, the central land in the fantasy world of Game of Thrones. The first episode of Season 8, the final season, is set to air Sunday at 9 p.m.

Even if you aren’t as excited for the final season as this reporter obviously is, you’ll enjoy checking out the “Game of Breweries” map.

Created by the Lower Left Brewing Company, one of the newest breweries to stake a claim in Charlotte, the map shows which breweries in Rock Hill and Charlotte fall into each of the Seven Kingdoms (or really, nine provinces) — and North of the Wall.

Lower Left Brewing Co. co-owner and head brewer Alex Shoenthal said the brewery plans to open at the end of May or early June.

“It started with a conversation on the couch with me and my wife, and the next day it was pretty much done,” Shoenthal said.

He said his wife, Lori Jane, took the idea and ran with it — and he said now 23,000 people have seen the post on the brewery’s Facebook page, according to Facebook data.

Lower Left Brewing Company will open at 4528 Nations Crossing Road in Charlotte’s Lower South End near other brewers Sugar Creek Brewing Company, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery and Good Road CiderWorks.

Shoenthal and his wife are huge Game of Thrones fans, he said, and the map is a chance to acknowledge other great breweries in the area.

“We thought it was a great way to promote all the breweries in the greater Charlotte area,” he said.

And that includes Rock Hill.

“’Dorne’ has a pretty impressive population of breweries,” Shoenthal said.

And York County Economic Development seems to agree. The twitter account for the York County department tweeted out the map Friday.

“We share all kinds of maps here at York County Economic Development — but this one we can all enjoy,” the tweet reads. “… Long live House of YOCO!”

Visit York County announced the York County Brew Trail in September 2018 to promote the growing beer industry in York County.

People who download the Visit York County app can collect a YoCo Brew Trail koozie at the Visit York County Visitor Center – and a T-shirt if they visit five of the trail’s listed seven locations.

The locations promoted on the app include Amor Artis Brewing in Fort Mill; Dust Off Brewing Co., Legal Remedy Brewing, Main Street Bottle Shop, Rock Hill Brewing Co. and Slow Play Brewing, all in Rock Hill; and Windy Hill Orchard and Cidery in York.

Shoenthal said he hopes people are inspired to try different breweries in all the different lands of the Westeros map.

His wife is rooting for Daenerys Targaryen this season, and he’s Team Jon Snow, he said. But his favorite character of all is The Hound — Sandor Clegane.

Lower Left happens to fall on the Arbor, an island in Westoros said to make the finest wine — a happy coincidence, he said.

“An island known for making awesome alcohol.”



