New doc chronicles how a California farming oasis came to be

This April 17, 2019 photo shows John Chester, left, and his wife Molly, of the documentary film "The Biggest Little Farm," at Apricot Lane Farms in Moorpark, Calif. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

In the new documentary "The Biggest Little Farm," an urban couple abandons city life with a dream of farming in harmony with nature. And at first it doesn't exactly go well.

It took eight years of hard labor and a good share of failure for John and Molly Chester to create what is now Apricot Lane Farms, an oasis 50 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Moorpark, California.

When they got to the 200 acre plot, the soil was dead. Now, through soil development and restoration, the Chesters grow over 100 types of vegetables, 75 types of fruit, from avocado to citrus, and raise animals including cows, sheep, chickens, ducks, guinea hens and a pig named Emma.

The documentary opens in select theaters Friday.