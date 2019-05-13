Entertainment

NBC’s new schedule for fall TV season

The Associated Press

This image released by NBC shows, from left, Joel Kim Booster, Poppy Liu, Samba Schutte, Kal Penn, Diana Marie Riva and Moses Storm in a scene from "Sunnyside." On Thursday night, where NBC sitcoms including "Cheers" and "Friends" ruled back in the 1980s and '90s, the network will introduce newcomers "Perfect Harmony" and "Sunnyside" to join returning comedies "Superstore" and "The Good Place" this fall. NBC Photo by: Colleen Hayes
NEW YORK

NBC's prime-time schedule for fall 2019:

Monday

8-10 p.m. — "The Voice"

10 p.m. — "Bluff City Law"

Tuesday

8 p.m. — "The Voice"

9 p.m. — "This Is Us"

10 p.m. — "New Amsterdam"

Wednesday

8 p.m. — "Chicago Med"

9 p.m. — "Chicago Fire"

10 p.m. — "Chicago P.D."

Thursday

8 p.m. — "Superstore"

8:30 p.m. — "Perfect Harmony"

9 p.m. — "The Good Place"

9:30 p.m. — "Sunnyside"

10 p.m. — "Law & Order: SVU"

Friday

8 p.m. — "The Blacklist"

9-11 p.m. — "Dateline NBC"

Saturday

8-10 p.m. — "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery"

10 p.m. — "Saturday Night Live" (reruns)

Sunday

7 p.m. — "Football Night in America"

8:20 p.m. — "NBC Sunday Night Football"

