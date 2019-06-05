Gretchen Carlson stepping down as Miss America chairwoman

Gretchen Carlson is stepping down as board chairwoman of the Miss America Organization.

The former Fox News host and former Miss America says in a statement Wednesday that she has helped make the organization more relevant.

She will be replaced by Shantel Krebs, the former South Dakota secretary of state. Attorney Brenda Keith will be vice chair.

Although she will no longer be a board member, Carlson will serve as an adviser to the board.

The pageant will be broadcast on NBC this year, although its location has not been determined.

Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper took over leadership of the organization following an email scandal in which top male leadership denigrated former Miss Americas.

But their own leadership of the organization was criticized by many state organizations.