The Latest: Trump meets Macron in France

President Donald Trump speaks before he departs Shannon Airport, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Shannon, Ireland. AP Photo

The Latest on Trump attending D-Day commemorations (all times local):

2:24 p.m.

Security, the fight against terrorism, instability in the Middle East, trade and Iran are all topics President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to discuss in a meeting that has gotten under way in Caen, France.

The two are meeting Thursday after attending a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Afterward, Trump flew to Caen where he and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed with a red carpet, French troops and a military band.

At the D-Day ceremony, Trump and Macron chatted and shared warm handshakes, but they disagree on key issues, including climate change, Iran and world trade.

1:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and their wives are paying respects at the Normandy American Cemetery near Omaha Beach where allied forces landed in a D-Day invasion that helped free Europe from Nazi occupation.

First lady Melania Trump laid a bouquet of white flowers at the manicured cemetery.

Rows of white crosses mark graves that were decorated with tiny American and French flags to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

1:06 p.m.

President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and their wives are overlooking a beachfront in Normandy, France, where American and allied forces landed in an invasion that helped free Europe from Nazi occupation.

Trump is at the Normandy American Cemetery near Omaha Beach Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Following a program and gun salute, the four walked to an overlook and stood silently as a bugler played "Taps." They surveyed a map of the invasion and watched as fighter jets and planes, including some leaving trails of red, white and blue smoke, flew overhead.

12:45 p.m.

Trump is participating in a moment of silence for the men who died during the D-Day invasion during World War II.

Trump is in France at the Normandy American Cemetery near Omaha Beach where the Americans landed on June 6, 1944.

In a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the president said the troops who conducted the invasion set an example that will never grow old.

Trump says the troops not only won a battle, but won a future for the United States and the "survival of our civilization."

12:22 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising the veterans of D-Day, saying they are "among the very greatest Americans who will ever live."

Trump is speaking in France at the Normandy American Cemetery near Omaha Beach where the Americans landed on June 6, 1944.

Trump said that on that day — 75 years ago — 10,000 men sacrificed their lives not only for their fellow troops and their countries, but for the "survival of liberty."

Trump says the ground the allied forces captured during the invasion "won back this ground for civilization."

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump has greeted World War II veterans, some covered with blankets against the chill, as he prepared to participate in a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Trump has gathered with other world leaders at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, to honor those who died and participated in the battle that turned the course of the war.

He greeted the veterans with handshakes before taking his place on stage next to his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

According to speech excerpts released by the White House, Trump will laud the 130,000 service members who participated in the invasion as the "citizens of free and independent nations, united by their duty to their compatriots and to millions yet unborn."

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in France to participate in the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The president will speak at Normandy American Cemetery on Thursday, but his mind was also on political issues back in the U.S. as he departed Ireland for the memorial service.

Trump is warning Mexico "that they have to step up to the plate — and perhaps they will" to avoid tariffs that he plans to impose if its neighbor to the south doesn't stem the flow of migrants coming into the United States.

He is also defending the use of tariffs in a bid to generate policy changes by other nations, saying that critics in the U.S. Senate have no idea what they're talking about when it comes to tariffs.

8:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump will tell those commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday that American and allied forces who stormed the beaches of Normandy "won back this ground for civilization."

Trump is gathering with other world leaders at The Normandy American Cemetery to honor those who died and participated in the battle that turned the course of the war.

In excerpts from the speech he will deliver, Trump will describe the 130,000 service members who participated in the invasion as the "citizens of free and independent nations, united by their duty to their compatriots and to millions yet unborn."

He will also assure allies that "our bond is unbreakable."

Trump says of the service members who participated in D-Day that their exceptional might came from an exceptional spirit.

5:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is joining other world leaders on the beaches of Normandy, France, paying tribute to the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and the few surviving veterans of the battle that changed the course of World War II.

It is another moment for Trump to praise alliances and military service, on the heels of defending his decision not to serve in Vietnam.

Trump is expected to give a speech while touring the beaches and an American military cemetery in France.

At a moving ceremony Wednesday in Portsmouth, England, from which the 1944 invasion was launched, Trump recited some of the prayer that President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered to a worried nation just getting word of the fighting.