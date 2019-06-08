Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ inspires mostly nonverbal boy

An Atlanta rapper's take on country music has inspired a mostly nonverbal autistic boy in Minnesota to sing.

Lil Nas X has found huge success with the song, "Old Town Road." It has sparked controversy , spawned a clothing line, got his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati and has made the rapper a household name.

Now, it's being credited for doing a lot more.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Cottage Grove, Minnesota, mom Sheletta Brundidge tweeted Tuesday about her family's "#oldtownroad miracle." She filmed her son, Daniel, humming the tune and, then, singing the lyrics. Now, she says therapists are using the music in his sessions.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, tweeted "What a King" in response to the video of Daniel.