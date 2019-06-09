Award-winning authors showcased at Nantucket Book Festival

Nantucket is taking a literary twist this week.

The 8th annual Nantucket Book Festival opens Thursday and runs through June 16. It features more than 30 local authors, including Nantucket native and bestselling writer Nathaniel Philbrick.

Philbrick will discuss the third book in his Revolutionary War series — "In the Hurricane's Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown."

Other participating award-winners include "Washington Black" writer Esi Edugyan, "The Library Book" author Susan Orlean and Dave Cullen, who's authored books about the Columbine and Parkland school shootings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The festival is operated by the Nantucket Book Foundation, a non-profit organization founded to celebrate and promote the joys and rewards of reading, writing and literacy.

Books across the spectrum of genres will be discussed.