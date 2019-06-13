Prince Royce to headline MLS All-Star concert

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, singer Prince Royce poses for a portrait in New York. Royce says he’s looking forward to headlining the 2019 Major League Soccer All-Star Concert because he loves singing live. He also looks to gain some new fans. Photo by Brian Ach/Invision

Latin singer Prince Royce says he's looking forward to headlining the 2019 Major League Soccer All-Star Concert because he loves singing live. But another motive? To gain some new fans.

The Dominican singer will perform at the free July 27 event in Orlando at Wall Street Plaza.

Royce says: "I think for me it's a great way to continue to gain a bigger audience. It's a whole different type of crowd."

The concert will kick off five days of soccer festivities, with the MLS All-Star Game capping off events July 31 at Exploria Stadium.

Royce released his self-titled debut in 2010, topped the Latin charts with "Corazon Sin Cara," ''Las Cosas Pequenas" and "Darte un Beso," and earned 13 Latin Grammy nominations.

He released a new song, "Curame," last week.