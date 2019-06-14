Naked man accused of assaulting moviegoers, police

Police say a naked man is accused of assaulting moviegoers and police in Waitsfield.

WCAX-TV reports that police responded to the Big Picture movie theater Thursday night for reports that a naked man was acting erratically and had assaulted numerous people.

Vermont State Police say when troopers arrived the man, later identified as 40-year-old Charles Root of Weybridge, jumped on top of the cruiser and tried to kick out the windshield. Police say he also spit in a trooper's face after being arrested.

No one was seriously injured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Root is due in court on Friday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.