Rural symphony event cancelled after storms damage tents

Organizers have cancelled this year's annual Symphony in the Flint Hills performance because storms did extensive damage to the tents and other equipment for the event.

The group that planned the performance doesn't plan to offer refunds for the tickets that sold for between $50 and $95. Past events attracted roughly 7,000 people to rural Kansas.

Organizers initially delayed Saturday's planned performance from Saturday to Sunday, but later decided that the damage from a Friday-night storm was too extensive. Sunday's forecast also called for the possibility of more severe weather.

The event would have featured a performance by the Kansas City Symphony. The ticket sales raise money to help educate people about tallgrass prairie and preserve it.