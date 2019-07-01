Kim Kardashian West finds solution to Kimono backlash

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the 2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. The reality star and makeup mogul has decided to change the name of her Kimono Solutionwear less than a week after she received backlash from people who objected to what they said was appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

Social media has spoken, and Kim Kardashian West has listened.

The reality TV star and makeup mogul has decided to change the name of her Kimono Solutionwear.

The move comes less than a week after backlash from social media users who objected to what they said was appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.

West tweeted Monday that her "brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She wrote "after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon."

Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.