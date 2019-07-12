Minnesota United FC plays FC Dallas after Toye’s 2-goal game

FC Dallas (8-7-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (9-7-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Toye leads Minnesota United FC into a matchup with FC Dallas following a two-goal showing against Montreal.

Minnesota United FC is 5-1-3 in home games. Minnesota United FC is 1-2-0 when it scores two goals.

FC Dallas is 5-4-4 in conference matchups. FC Dallas is 6-0-2 when it scores two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Gregus leads Minnesota United FC with six assists. Ike Opara has three goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Jesus Ferreira has five goals and four assists for FC Dallas. Dominique Badji has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 5-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.4 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Romain Metanire, Abu Danladi (injured).

FC Dallas: Reggie Cannon, Pablo Aranguiz (injured), John Nelson (injured).