Underwater music festival held in Florida Keys

Divers and snorkelers gathered underwater to listen to music and coral reef protection messages in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival was staged Saturday at Looe Key Reef, an area of the sanctuary about six miles south of Big Pine Key.

The event encourages environmentally responsible diving and preservation of the world's coral reefs.

Music and public service announcements were featured in the four-hour broadcast by a local radio station that was delivered underwater via speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef.

Divers and snorkelers enjoyed ocean-themed songs including the Beatles' "Yellow Submarine," Jimmy Buffett's "Fins" and the theme from "The Little Mermaid."