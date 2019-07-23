Monday Sports in Brief

SOCCER

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused the soccer star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago, a top prosecutor said Monday.

A new investigation by Las Vegas police failed to show that Kathryn Mayorga's claim could be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

The decision represented a victory on one of two legal tracks tied to the 2009 allegation against one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a lawsuit still pending in federal court, Mayorga alleges that she was pressured to sign an agreement to keep quiet in exchange for $375,000. Her lawyers want to void the deal and collect at least $200,000 more from Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's attorneys have acknowledged that the soccer star and Mayorga had consensual sex in June 2009, but they denied it was rape.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil women's national team coach Oswaldo Alvarez, known as Vadão, has been fired after the team was eliminated in the Round of 16 in the Women's World Cup.

The Brazilian soccer confederation announced the move on Monday and said Vadão's replacement would be named soon.

The 62-year-old coach lasted nearly two years in his second stint with the national team. He also coached Brazil at the 2015 World Cup in Canada and at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. Vadão was replaced by Emily Lima, and then took over for Lima when she was fired in September 2017.

BASEBALL

SEATTLE (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed closer Shawn Kelley on the 10-day injured list with biceps soreness in his right arm, but manager Chris Woodward said the injury appears far less severe than first believed.

The Rangers made the move with Kelley on Monday before opening a three-game series in Seattle. Texas selected the contract of reliever Rafael Montero from Triple-A Nashville to take Kelley's roster spot and designated for assignment outfielder Carlos Tocci to clear a 40-man roster spot.

Kelley left Sunday's game in Houston in the bottom of the eighth after throwing several warmup pitches.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff could miss up to six weeks with a left oblique strain, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Monday.

The right-hander allowed four runs in three innings against Arizona on Sunday before exiting after throwing two pitches in the fourth.

He underwent an MRI and was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Right-handed reliever Burch Smith was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman was put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the second time this season the injury has sidelined the 34-year-old first baseman.

Zimmerman left Sunday's loss at Atlanta after an infield single in the second inning. Zimmerman missed 53 games between April 27 and June 28 because of the same injury. He is hitting .246 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games.

FOOTBALL

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle defensive lineman Jarran Reed has been suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy.

Reed may participate in preseason practices and games, but will not be available to the Seahawks until Oct. 14.

The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged.

Reed comes off a solid 2018 season and was expected to be the leader of the defensive line after Seattle traded Frank Clark to Kansas City. Reed, 26, had 10 1-2 sacks and 50 tackles last season.

He was a second-round draft pick from Alabama in 2016.

Reed posted a statement on social media saying he strongly disagreed with the discipline imposed by the NFL.

"I apologize to those close to me including my family, the entire Seattle Seahawks organization and fans of the team for putting myself in a position where I could be disciplined by the NFL," Reed posted.

BASKETBALL

Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach.

The Spurs announced the move Monday, along with the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach. Hardy has been with the Spurs for nearly a decade and now will take on an elevated role.

Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says "it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor."

The Spurs lost longtime assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka earlier this offseason.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have been awarded the rights to Kostas Antetokounmpo on a waiver claim.

The Lakers announced the move Monday to acquire the 21-year-old brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kostas Antetokounmpo played in two games last season for Dallas. The Mavericks acquired him in a draft-night trade last summer after Philadelphia chose him with the 60th and final pick. The 6-foot-10 forward played 40 games for the Mavs' G League affiliate last year, when he averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

The Mavericks waived him Friday.

SWIMMING

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Katie Ledecky withdrew from the 200-meter freestyle preliminaries and the 1,500-meter final Tuesday at the world swimming championships because of illness.

Her coach Greg Meehan said doctors were assessing Ledecky, but had no official diagnosis.

"She woke up this morning and she's not feeling well at all," he said. "I'm hopeful that we see her racing again this week."

The eight-day meet ends Sunday.

Shortly after Meehan spoke to reporters, USA Swimming said Ledecky was out of the evening's 1,500 free final.

Ledecky was the fastest qualifier for the grueling event in 15 minutes, 48.90 seconds — 2.68 seconds faster than the next quickest swimmer. But the 14-time world champion hasn't been in the pool since Monday's prelims.

MMA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is denying allegations that he assaulted a waitress in a New Mexico strip club.

Denise White, a representative for Jones, said in a statement Monday that he is confident he will be cleared of the "baseless claim."

According to White, the fighter only became aware of the battery charge against him Sunday through Albuquerque news outlets.

Jones is accused of placing the waitress in a chokehold and slapping her genitals during an April visit.

Court records show a bench warrant was issued for Jones when he never attended a bond arraignment last month.

White says Jones has since paid the bond and the warrant was lifted.

BOXING

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials on Monday lifted the suspension of a Bulgarian boxer who kissed a reporter without her consent during a post-fight interview after he completed a sexual harassment course and paid a $2,500 fine.

The California State Athletic Commission voted unanimously to allow Kubrat Pulev to reapply for his license with the caveat that future offenses would result in a lifetime ban from fighting in North America.

Pulev was suspended in March after he grabbed Jenny Ravalo's head in his hands and planted a kiss on her lips following his knockout of Bogdan Dinu.

He apologized to Ravalo before the commission voted. He said it was not sexual but an emotional reaction to his victory.