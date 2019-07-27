Entertainment
New dates for 2020 French Quarter Festival
An annual music festival in New Orleans is changing its planned 2020 dates.
The French Quarter Festival, which presents free outdoor concerts throughout the historic neighborhood, will take place April 16-19.
Festival organizers said in a news release Thursday that the 2020 event was originally set for April 2-5. But those dates would coincide with another major event set for New Orleans — the NCAA Women's Final Four tournament.
Organizers say the 2019 French Quarter Festival drew a crowd estimated at 825,000.
Comments