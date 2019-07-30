St. Louis takes on Chicago in division play

Chicago Cubs (56-49, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (56-49, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (3-4, 4.54 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-7, 4.63 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis will host Chicago in a matchup of division foes.

The Cardinals are 24-19 against teams from the NL Central. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.15. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.88 ERA.

The Cubs are 21-19 against division opponents. Chicago has hit 166 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 25, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 100 hits and has 57 RBIs. Paul DeJong is 9-for-34 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 71 RBIs and is batting .284. Kyle Schwarber is 5-for-27 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .248 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle).