Minnesota plays Miami, aims to build on Berrios’ strong performance

Minnesota Twins (66-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-65, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (7-5, 4.30 ERA) Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-2, 3.64 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jose Berrios. Berrios threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 21-35 in home games. Miami ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .237 batting average. Garrett Cooper leads the team with an average of .293.

The Twins have gone 35-20 away from home. Minnesota has hit an MLB-leading 209 home runs this season, Max Kepler leads the club with 29 homers. The Twins won the last meeting 7-4. Jose Berrios earned his 10th victory and Mitch Garver went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Sandy Alcantara registered his 10th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 52 RBIs and is batting .245. Miguel Rojas is 11-for-29 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kepler leads the Twins with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .546. Nelson Cruz is 13-for-34 with a double, seven home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .208 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (hamstring), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).