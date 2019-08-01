Woman pleads guilty to throwing cup at Florida congressman

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, walks in front of the media, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A woman pleaded guilty, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, to throwing a sports drink at Gaetz, who frequently appears on television supporting President Donald Trump. AP Photo

A woman has pleaded guilty to throwing a sports drink at a Florida congressman who frequently appears on television supporting President Donald Trump.

Federal court records show that 35-year-old Amanda Kondrat'yev pleaded guilty to assault Thursday in Pensacola.

Authorities say Kondrat'yev was part of a group protesting in June outside a town hall meeting attended by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The second-term Republican was leaving a coffee house when a cup struck him in the back. Several witnesses identified Kondrat'yev as the assailant, and the throw was caught on video.

Kondrat'yev faces up to a year in prison at her Oct. 17 sentencing.