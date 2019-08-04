Exhibit highlights role of Ohio presidents, state in US life

Ohio's eight U.S. presidents are the focus of an upcoming exhibition in the state beginning this fall.

"The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies " opens Sept. 21 at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio in Lancaster and runs through Dec. 29. It features campaign posters, clothing and other items of William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft and Warren G. Harding.

Executive Director Elizabeth Brown says the exhibition goes beyond the typical narratives associated with the presidents to explore Ohio's role in shaping the national consciousness. It showcases an 80-year period beginning in 1840 when Ohio was at the center of the nation's political and cultural life.

Related events include an appearance by President Taft's great-grandson, former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft.