Indiana health agency offers drug disposal bags at fair

Indiana State Department of Health is offering health trainings, birth certificates and free medication disposal bags at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis.

The agency says its booths in the Exposition Hall are providing education about tobacco cessation, food safety, disease prevention and ways to prevent infant mortality, among other issues.

The agency is proving information about opioid prevention, treatment and recovery and is distributing free at-home kits for the safe disposal of unused medications.

Next Saturday and Sunday, fairgoers can purchase copies of birth and death certificates. They should bring a driver's license or other photo identification and a check for $10 to obtain a certificate on the spot.