Jane Doe in 1992 Apache Junction case focus of billboards

Apache Junction police are hoping billboards will help generate new leads in identifying a girl found dead 27 years ago.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced Friday that two billboards with a composite sketch of the Jane Doe are on display in Phoenix.

Investigators say the victim died in the summer of 1992 and is believed to be between 16 and 18 years old.

She was between 5-feet and 5-foot-2 with brown hair and slightly protruding teeth.

Authorities say the girl was found wearing blue Levi denim cut-off short pants and a short-sleeved T-shirt with soccer balls on the front and "Team Gear" printed on the back.

Police are also working with forensic genealogists to see if her DNA can yield any clues.