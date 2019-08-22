DC club owner charged with soliciting sex acts in Maryland

The owner of two popular Washington D.C. music venues has been accused of attempting to buy sexual favors from a massage therapist in Maryland.

News outlets report 61-year-old Seth Hurwitz was arrested Wednesday and charged with soliciting prostitution. Hurwitz owns the 9:30 Club and The Anthem music venues in Washington and is the chairman of I.M.P., a production company that operates Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

A news release from Montgomery County police says the massage therapist told authorities Hurwitz made inappropriate sexual comments and implied she would get a bigger tip for sex acts.

The release says the therapist contacted Hurwitz in front of detectives, during which Hurwitz agreed to pay in exchange for sexual favors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police didn't name the massage parlor.

It's unclear whether Hurwitz has an attorney who could comment.