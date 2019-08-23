Dolphins’ Flores says he supports player protest movement

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills kneels during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he supports receiver Kenny Stills' involvement in the NFL protest movement but wants him to play better.

Flores' comments came late Thursday following Miami's exhibition win over Jacksonville. The subject arose because Stills objected Monday to recent comments from Jay-Z about social activism by current and former NFL players, and the next day the Dolphins played more than half a dozen songs by the rapper at the start of practice.

Flores, who chooses the songs for practice, said he was trying to motivate Stills. Flores said he was surprised by extensive publicity about his Jay-Z practice playlist, and told the team the next day that he supports Stills and the player protest.

