Former US poet laureate Rita Dove wins $100,000 prize

Former U.S. poet laureate Rita Dove has received a $100,000 prize for lifetime achievement.

Dove, whose previous honors include the Pulitzer Prize, is this year's winner of the Wallace Stevens Award for "proven mastery" in poetry.

The prize was among several announced Thursday by the Academy of American Poets.

Kyle Dargan's "Anagnorisis" received the $25,000 Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize for the past year's outstanding poetry book. Aditi Machado's "Emporium" won the James Laughlin Award, a $5,000 prize for a second book of poetry. The Academy of American Poets Fellowship, which includes a $25,000 stipend, was given to Ilya Kaminsky. Will Schutt's translations of the Italian poet Fabio Pusterla brought him a $25,000 award.

Seth Frank was named the most promising young poet for his poem "Black Mythology."