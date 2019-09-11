Chicago takes on Kansas City in division play

Kansas City Royals (53-92, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (64-80, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman (3-11, 5.97 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (9-12, 5.17 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Chicago and Kansas City will play on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 31-30 against the rest of their division. The Chicago offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .331.

The Royals are 27-40 against opponents from the AL Central. Kansas City has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads them with 41, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 111 RBIs and is batting .281. Jimenez is 13-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 187 hits and has 72 RBIs. Hunter Dozier has 16 hits and is batting .410 over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .273 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by five runs

Royals: 6-4, .266 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Salvador Perez: (elbow).