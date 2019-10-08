Atlanta reality star reports jewelry stolen from Lamborghini

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2010 file photo, Grammy award winning artist Clifford "TI" Harris, left, poses for the media with his wife reality star Tameka "Tiny" Harris, right, during an Alzheimers "For the Love of Our Fathers" foundation honoree luncheon at the Luckie Lounge in Atlanta. Harris says $750,000 dollars' worth of jewelry was stolen from her Lamborghini outside of an Atlanta bar on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. AP Photo

The reality television star and wife of rapper T.I. says $750,000 dollars' worth of jewelry, including wedding rings, was stolen from her Lamborghini outside an Atlanta bar.

News outlets report Tameka "Tiny" Harris told Atlanta police that she left the rings, as well as watches and stud earrings, in a blue velour bag on the center console, and it was missing when she returned to her car Sunday night.

Officials told WSB-TV that security near the bar didn't see anything suspicious.

Harris was part of the R&B group Xscape and starred in "The Family Hustle" alongside Clifford "T.I." Harris.