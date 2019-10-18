Chicago Blackhawks play the Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago went 36-34-12 overall and 19-14-8 at home a season ago. The Blackhawks recorded 463 assists on 267 total goals last season.

Columbus finished 47-31-4 overall and 25-14-2 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 34 power play goals on 221 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.