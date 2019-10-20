Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo facing misdemeanor charges

Pittsburgh Steelers backup linebacker Anthony Chickillo is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after being arrested early Sunday.

According to court documents, Chickillo was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and charged with simple assault, property damage and harassment. The 26-year-old was released on $10,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten said the team is aware of the incident and is still gathering information. Chickillo, a five-year veteran, has one tackle and half a sack in three games for the Steelers this season, playing primarily on special teams.

The Steelers did not play this week. The players were given the weekend off by the team. Pittsburgh is scheduled to return to practice on Monday. The Steelers (2-4) host winless Miami on Oct. 28.