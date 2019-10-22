Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (5-1-2, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston went 16-10-2 in Atlantic Division action and 29-9-3 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Bruins scored 65 power play goals with a 25.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Toronto went 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference games and 23-12-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs scored 286 total goals last season averaging 3.5 per game.

Tuesday's meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 4-3.

Bruins Injuries: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (upper body), David Krejci: day to day (upper-body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).