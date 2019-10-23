‘Dawson’s Creek’ creator producing Russell Crowe horror film

The creator of the television series "Dawson's Creek" is returning to North Carolina for a horror movie starring Oscar winner Russell Crowe.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that Kevin Williamson confirmed his plans to produce the movie Tuesday on the EUE/Screen Gems Studios lot. The working title of the Miramax film is "The Georgetown Project."

The project is scheduled to begin filming early next month in Wilmington.

Williamson is a North Carolina native known for the television series "The Vampire Diaries," which aired on The CW for eight seasons. He's also the creator of CBS All Access' fairy tale horror anthology "Tell Me a Story."

"Dawson's Creek" aired on The WB from 1998 to 2003. Its stars included James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson.