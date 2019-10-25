Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term

Authorities say actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says the "Desperate Housewives" star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday morning.

Under prison policy, inmate scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.