Stars advocate for progress at honorary Oscars event

Wes Studi accepts an honorary award at the Governors Awards on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

Actor Wes Studi and directors Lina Wertmuller and David Lynch are now officially Oscar winners. All three received honorary Oscars at the annual Governors Awards Sunday night in the heart of Hollywood, where Geena Davis was also given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Stars like Tom Hanks, Sophia Loren, Laura Dern and Christian Bale were on hand to help introduce the four honored guests at the untelevised dinner event, featuring A-list stars at nearly every table.

The Governors Awards also serves as a stop for the casts and filmmakers of awards contenders. This year the crowd included Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan of "Little Women," Olivia Wilde and Beanie Feldstein of "Booksmart," and Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson of "Marriage Story."