Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Bruins 5-4 in shootout

Florida Panthers center Mike Hoffman (68) is congratulated after his game-winning goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask in a shoot out during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The Panthers defeated the Bruins 5-4. AP Photo

Mike Hoffman scored one of four Florida goals in the third period and added the winner in a shootout as the Panthers rallied from a four-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Keith Yandle had a goal and two assists for Florida and Sam Montembeault didn't allow a goal after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky at the start of the third period with the Panthers trailing 4-0.

Montembeault finished with 15 saves, six in overtime, and stopped Charlie McAvoy on Boston's last chance in the shootout as the Panthers completed the comeback and gave coach Joel Quenneville career victory No. 899.

Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida.

David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 16th goal for Boston. Joakim Nordstrom, Anders Bjork and Zdeno Chara also scored. Tuukka Rask made 25 saves.

David Krejci had two assists for Boston, which lost its fourth straight.

CANADIENS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Jonathan Drouin scored the shootout winner and Montreal rallied to beat Columbus.

Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar scored third-period goals for the Canadiens (10-5-3), who trailed 1-0 after two periods. Carey Price made 33 saves. The Canadiens have won six of their last eight games (6-1-1).

Eric Robinson and Zach Werenski scored in regulation for Columbus (6-8-4). Backup goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who was recalled from the AHL on Monday, made 30 saves.

RANGERS 3, PENGUINS 2, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored his second goal of the game 2:36 into overtime, giving New York a victory over Pittsburgh.

Adam Fox had a goal in regulation and set up Kakko's winner as New York recovered after blowing a two-goal lead and improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alexandar Georgiev, getting the start after Henrik Lundqvist played the previous three games, finished with 30 saves.

Justin Schultz and Jared McCann scored for the short-handed Penguins, who earned at least a point for the sixth time in seven games (4-1-2). Matt Murray, making his seventh straight start and 15th in 18 games this season, stopped 24 shots.

The Penguins were without star center Sidney Crosby due to a lower body injury. The two-time MVP did not travel with the team to New York after leaving in the third period of a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday.

AVALANCHE 4, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Werner made 40 saves in his NHL debut and Nathan MacKinnon finished with two goals and two assists as Colorado extended its winning streak to three games.

Werner's shutout is shared with Pavel Francouz, who started but only lasted 31 seconds before getting injured.

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar opened the scoring for the Avalanche (11-5-2). Joonas Donskoi had a goal and two assists, and Matt Calvert contributed a pair of assists.

It was the first time this season the Jets (10-8-1) were shut out.

Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for Winnipeg, which went 2-1-1 on a four-game homestand.

COYOTES 3, BLUES 2, SO

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland scored in the shootout, and Arizona snapped St. Louis' seven-game winning streak.

Garland's power-play goal tied it 2-all at 5:58 of the third period. St. Louis native Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist against his hometown team.

Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko scored for the Blues, but the defending Stanley Cup champions dropped to 0-2 in shootouts this season.

Arizona improved to 3-0 in tiebreakers after winning in a shootout for the second consecutive night. The Coyotes topped Washington 4-3 on Monday.

Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves for Arizona. St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 20 shots.

CANUCKS 5, PREDATORS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored two goals on his 21st birthday and Vancouver snapped a four-game winless streak with a win over Nashville.

Tanner Pearson also scored twice for Vancouver, his second into an empty net. Adam Gaudette also scored for the Canucks (10-6-3), who are 1-3-1 in their last five.

Vancouver scored three times on the power play.

Filip Forsberg scored twice for the Predators (9-6-3). Calle Jarnkrok added another goal.

The teams combined for six goals in a wild third period.

RED WINGS 4, DUCKS 3, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal during a 6-on-3 advantage with 37 seconds left in regulation, and Dennis Cholowski scored with 2:56 on the clock in overtime to send Detroit to its third straight victory.

After Ducks defensemen Brendan Guhle and Korbinian Holzer took penalties 21 seconds apart in the waning moments of regulation, Larkin scored from a sharp angle while the Red Wings had three extra skaters on the ice with their goalie pulled.

Cholowski then got his second goal of the season on a long shot past Ryan Miller, who made 32 saves for Anaheim.

Jakob Silfverberg, Josh Mahura and Cam Fowler scored in the second period for the Ducks. Ondrej Kase and Adam Henrique had two assists apiece, but Anaheim lost for the first time in seven games this season when scoring at least three goals.

Filip Hronek and Andreas Athanasiou scored in the second period for the Red Wings, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 24 shots against his former team.

SHARKS 6, OILERS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored and extended his point streak to four games on his 26th birthday, Evander Kane added his team-leading 11th goal of the season and San Jose beat Edmonton.

Brent Burns, Patrick Marleau, Barclay Goodrow and Timo Meier scored as San Jose matched its season-high goal total. Erik Karlsson had three assists as the Sharks (8-10-1) wrapped up a six-game homestand with their fourth straight victory after losing seven of eight.

NHL points leader Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, extending his points streak to 10 games, and Zack Kassian and Sam Gagner each added a goal for Pacific Division-leading Edmonton (12-6-2).

KINGS 3, WILD 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar extended his point streak to four games, Jonathan Quick made 27 saves and Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Minnesota.

Kopitar and Sean Walker each had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter also scored for Los Angeles. Kopitar has five points (two goals, three assists) in the past four games.

Matt Dumba scored Minnesota's lone goal and Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 shots.