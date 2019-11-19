Nashville plays Winnipeg, aims to break home losing streak

Winnipeg Jets (12-8-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (9-7-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Winnipeg looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Predators are 3-2-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Nashville ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with nine.

The Jets are 3-1-0 against Central Division teams. Winnipeg averages just 2.2 per game, the fewest in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads them averaging 0.4.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forsberg leads the Predators with nine goals, adding six assists and totaling 15 points. Roman Josi has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with nine goals and has recorded 16 points. Kyle Connor has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: None listed.