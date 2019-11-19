Wagner plays St. Pete’s

Wagner (1-3) vs. St. Peter's (0-2)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner and St. Peter's look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a big road loss this past Saturday. St. Peter's lost 68-47 to Providence, while Wagner fell 88-69 at NJIT.

LEADING THE WAY: St. Peter's' Quinn Taylor has averaged 10 points while Derrick Woods has put up 5.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Curtis Cobb has averaged 20.8 points while Alex Morales has put up 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists.CLUTCH CURTIS: Cobb has connected on 43.6 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 16 of 31 over his last three games. He's also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Wagner's Tyrone Nesby IV has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 21 over the past three games.

COLD SPELL: Wagner has lost its last three road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 94.7 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Wagner has scored 75.3 points and allowed 87.8 points over its last five games. St. Peter's has managed 45.5 points and given up 68.5 over its last five.

