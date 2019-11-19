SLU plays Tulsa

Southeastern Louisiana (2-2) vs. Tulsa (3-1)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana and Tulsa both look to put winning streaks together . Southeastern Louisiana knocked off Mobile by seven on Sunday. Tulsa is coming off a 72-65 win over Austin Peay on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Tulsa's Brandon Rachal has averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Darien Jackson has put up 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals. For the Lions, Tyron Brewer has averaged 16 points and nine rebounds while Von Julien has put up nine points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He's also made 90.5 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Southeastern Louisiana's Brandon Gonzalez has attempted 21 3-pointers and connected on 23.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 19 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Tulsa has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 68.

LAST FIVE: Southeastern Louisiana has scored 66.8 points and allowed 71.3 points over its last five games. Tulsa has averaged 71.3 points while allowing 69.3 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25