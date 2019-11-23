3 injured in shooting outside Salt Lake City concert venue

Three people were injured in a shooting outside a downtown concert venue in Utah’s capital, not far from the unrelated Friday night evacuation of an NBA arena, police said.

The most serious injury resulting from the shooting outside The Complex was a gunshot wound to the chest, but that person was expected to survive, Salt Lake City police Lt. Carlos Valencia said. Valencia told The Associated Press a juvenile was shot in the foot in what may have been a ricochet. Police were still trying to determine the extent of the third person’s injuries, but Valencia told the AP that person was expected to survive, as well.

Valencia told news outlets the shots were fired from a car at the group of three, one of whom fired back. Police are investigating why that person had a gun, Valencia said.

No arrests had been made as of late Friday night.

The shooting took place around a half-hour after the Vivint Smart Home Arena was evacuated because of a suspicious package that was found after the Utah Jazz’s victory over the Golden State Warriors. Valencia said a package that looked like shoebox was found under a table at an arena restaurant, and arena bomb dogs “got a hit on it.” It turned out to be a toolbox, and the Jazz said employees were cleared to enter the building a couple of hours after the evacuation. Police said the incidents at the venues around two blocks apart were unrelated.

The Complex bills itself as “Salt Lake City’s live music and entertainment headquarters,” with four separate venues within a 42,000-square-foot (3,900-sq. meter) area. According to its website, Los Angeles rap group Shoreline Mafia was scheduled to perform Friday night. Emails to The Complex and Shoreline Mafia’s booking agent and record label were not immediately returned.