Celtics play the Kings for cross-conference game

Sacramento Kings (7-8, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (11-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Boston and Sacramento meet in non-conference action.

Boston went 49-33 overall a season ago while going 28-13 at home. The Celtics averaged 18.1 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

Sacramento finished 39-43 overall with a 15-26 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Kings averaged 114.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Boston and Sacramento square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 100-99 on Nov. 17. Buddy Hield led the way with 35 points.

Celtics Injuries: Kemba Walker: day to day (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (left hand).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De'Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (groin).