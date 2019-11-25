San Antonio plays Los Angeles on 3-game home slide

Los Angeles Lakers (14-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-11, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

San Antonio enters a matchup against Los Angeles as losers of three straight home games.

San Antonio went 30-22 in Western Conference play and 32-9 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.2% from behind the arc last season.

Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall and 15-26 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 113.5 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

San Antonio and Los Angeles square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 103-96 on Nov. 3. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles to the win with 25 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder), Alex Caruso: day to day (calf).