Memphis plays Indiana on 3-game losing streak
Memphis Grizzlies (5-10, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
Memphis enters the matchup against Indiana after losing three in a row.
Indiana finished 48-34 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Pacers averaged 108 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 28.5 from 3-point range.
Memphis finished 33-49 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 12-29 on the road. The Grizzlies shot 45% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).
Grizzlies Injuries: Marko Guduric: day to day (right knee soreness).
